OceanGate Pulls the Plug After Titan Submersible Implosion

OceanGate/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

OceanGate is suspending “all exploration and commercial operations” following the implosion of its Titan submersible , according to a one-line banner posted Thursday on the company’s website. The announcement comes just over two weeks after a five-man crew—including OceanGate’s CEO—was killed on an expedition to the Titanic shipwreck. A highly publicized search ensued until it was determined that the vessel had imploded the day it went missing. OceanGate was founded in 2009 and offered high-priced tours of deep-sea shipwrecks and canyons at depths rarely reached by human exploration. A ticket to board the doomed Titanic tour cost $250,000 a pop.

