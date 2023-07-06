Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
TheDailyBeast
OceanGate Pulls the Plug After Titan Submersible Implosion
By Erik Uebelacker,
20 days ago
OceanGate is suspending “all exploration and commercial operations” following the implosion of its Titan submersible , according to a one-line banner posted Thursday on the company’s website. The announcement comes just over two weeks after a five-man crew—including OceanGate’s CEO—was killed on an expedition to the Titanic shipwreck. A highly publicized search ensued until it was determined that the vessel had imploded the day it went missing. OceanGate was founded in 2009 and offered high-priced tours of deep-sea shipwrecks and canyons at depths rarely reached by human exploration. A ticket to board the doomed Titanic tour cost $250,000 a pop.
Comments / 0