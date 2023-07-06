Open in App
Anti-LGBT Group ‘Gays Against Groomers’ Implodes Over Homophobic DeSantis Ad

By Decca Muldowney,

20 days ago
A former secretary of the far-right organization Gays Against Groomers (GAG) has resigned in protest over the group’s support for Ron DeSantis, who released an anti-Trump campaign ad last week blasted as “homophobic” by some gay Republicans . David Leatherwood tweeted that his departure from the group’s board was “directly related to the Founder’s outspoken support for DeSantis, in light of his recent ad that is extremely anti-gay.” GAG was founded by conservative activist Jaimee Michell in April 2022, and has campaigned against gender-affirming cars for minors, LGBT+ content in school curricula , and Drag Queen Story Hour events. Caitlyn Jenner, who was featured disparagingly in DeSantis’ new attack ad, tweeted that she “cannot be affiliated” with GAG and that Michell was “on payroll for DeSantis” and should “step down.” Leatherwood is not the first activist to part ways with GAG. Mario Presents, formerly director of chapters at GAG, tweeted Wednesday that the org was “hemorrhaging members” due to Michell’s “obsession with controversy.”

