Mark Zuckerberg Trolls Elon Musk Over Threads With First Tweet Since 2012

Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t touched Twitter in over a decade, but he couldn’t help himself on Wednesday night as millions of users flocked to his rival app, Threads . In his first tweet since January 2012, Zuckerberg seemed to taunt Elon Musk with a meme of two identical Spidermans pointing at one another. The launch of Threads comes after Musk made a series of controversial changes since taking over Twitter, including paid verification and paywalls , daily post restrictions , and content moderation updates that have caused hate speech to skyrocket . “The goal is to keep it friendly as it expands,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Threads. “I think it’s possible and will ultimately be the key to its success. That’s one reason why Twitter never succeeded as much as I think it should have, and we want to do it differently.” Musk has taken his own swipes at Zuckerberg, tweeting “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”

Read it at CBS News