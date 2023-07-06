Open in App
World’s largest 3D-printed building completed

By Talker News,

20 days ago

By Dean Murray via SWNS

The world's largest 3D-printed building has been completed.

Florida-based Printed Farms say the luxury horse barn is 938 sq m (10,100 sq ft), which they claim is almost 50% larger than the previous record-holder in the Middle East.

The firm used the COBOD BOD2 construction 3D printer to create the structure in Wellington in Southern Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CExTV_0nICmpbF00
The world's largest 3D-printed building. (COBOD via SWNS)

The building has been constructed to endure the extreme weather challenges of the hurricane-prone region, with a "focus on structural integrity and occupant safety."

The build process involved five moves of the printer, with the two sides completed twice and the middle section executed once.

The total length of the building is 47m (155ft) with a width of 25m (83ft).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPUsk_0nICmpbF00
Florida-based Printed Farms say the luxury horse barn is almost 50% larger than the previous record-holder in the Middle East. (COBOD via SWNS)

3D construction company COBOD says: "The versatility and benefits of 3D printing technology are also demonstrated through the structure’s 3D printed walls that create a cavity and air gap which provides natural cooling to the building."

COBOD printers have now created the tallest 3D printed building (Saudi Arabia 9.9 m (33ft), the fastest (3 buildings in 8 days in Oman) and now the largest 3D printed building in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i86oq_0nICmpbF00
The world's largest 3D-printed building has been completed in Florida. (COBOD via SWNS)

Philip Lund-Nielsen, COBOD Co-founder and Head of Americas, explains: "Printed Farms has done a remarkable job in completing this massive structure and the project demonstrates again how 3D printing is transforming the construction industry for the better.

"We are especially proud to observe our 3D printers being utilized for a broad range of applications besides housing, which is the industry’s predominant use case.

"Our machines dominate this space already, but are in addition also used to print turbine bases, schools, office buildings, data centers, silos, and more – now that horse barns are added to the list."

The post World’s largest 3D-printed building completed appeared first on Talker .

