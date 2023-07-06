Open in App
The key to beating the Rays: Keep having fun

By Chris ThomasDukes Bell,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQwyy_0nICmjY700

The Braves await their biggest test of the season as they travel to Tampa to take on the Rays beginning on Friday. Tampa (57-32) holds the best record in the American League and have had a stranglehold on the AL East since the day one of the season. According to Dukes & Bell, the key to beating the Rays is to just be themselves and have fun.

“Every night I sit down with popcorn and a brew and I’m just watching fun. I am not worried or rarely overexcited that we’re not going to pull it out,” Carl Dukes explained.

The Braves will enter the series 58-28 and coming off another series victory vs another AL team in the Cleveland Guardians. Going 9-1 in their last ten games, the last series the Braves dropped was to the lowly Oakland A’s.

