FOX8 News

WATCH: ‘Chocolate’ Myers, legendary NASCAR gas man for Dale Earnhardt Sr., rings the bell after completing chemo

By Chad Tucker,

20 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) —  An emotional Danny “Chocolate” Myers, the famed gas man of the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Winston-Salem native, thanked his Duke medical team after ringing the victory bell today. The bell ringing marks the end of his chemotherapy treatments for mantle cell lymphoma.

“I hope to see you all again,” he said thanking his nurses and doctors. “Just not here.”

Diagnosed in January, Myers is now in clinical remission. Chocolate says mantle cell lymphoma has no cure but with a clinical trial drug it is treatable.

“I want to give someone else hope,” he said. “Because hearing that bell ring on my first day of chemo gave me hope.”

Myers is an iconic personality in North Carolina racing lore. He worked as a fueler for Richard Childress Racing for decades and was a part of one of the sport’s most legendary pit crews. He also is a co-host of Tradin’ Paint on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

