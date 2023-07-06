What qualifies for an AMBER Alert in Missouri & Illinois?

ST. LOUIS – Authorities have activated a series of AMBER Alerts on the Missouri and Illinois sides of St. Louis in recent weeks.

Since late-June, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued AMBER Alerts for at three incidents with tied to the St. Louis area. AMBER Alerts have stemmed out of Berkeley and Breckenridge Hills in Missouri and Collinsville in Illinois. There were two others issued last weekend elsewhere in Missouri.

The alerts are meant to assist with child abductions and similar high-profile situations. Many people are informed of ongoing AMBER Alerts through their phone, and those alerts been trending a little more than usual lately.

So what exactly qualifies for an AMBER Alert in Missouri and Illinois? Both states follow relatively similar criteria.

On a national level, the AMBER Alert system was launched in 1996 after a nine-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered in Texas while riding her bike. To declare a situation with an “AMBER” designation, authorities must have enough evidence to confirm an abduction. According to the United States Department of Justice, “this is essential when determining the level of risk to the child.”

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol , all the following criteria must be met before issuing an alert:

Law enforcement officials have a reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred (based on the definition of an abduction in Missouri statutes.

Law enforcement officials believe there is a credible threat of serious bodily injury or death.

Enough descriptive information exists about the victim and the abductor for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert.

The victim of the abduction is a child age 17 years or younger.

The child’s name and other critical data elements – including the child abduction (CA) flag – have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

After all five of those criteria apply, Missouri can then issue an AMBER Alert. Parental abductions do not qualify unless police believe there is sufficient evidence, like a threat, suggesting the abductor may harm the child.

According to the Illinois AMBER Alert Program , all the following criteria must be met before issuing an alert:

Law enforcement must confirm a child has been abducted.

The child must be under the age of 16 or have a proven mental or physical disability.

Law enforcement must believe the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the child, abductor, and/or suspect’s vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help.

After all four of those criteria apply, Missouri can then issue an AMBER Alert. Generally, a local law enforcement agency will contact the Illinois State Police providing details of the abduction before any alert is issued.

Timeliness is a key factor for AMBER Alerts in any state as well. As more time passes, the impact of an alert diminishes, and it could be more difficult to pass on relevant information to the public.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the AMBER Alert system is vital because it’s the only tool that law enforcement have to find abducted children. The DOJ adds that “Overuse of AMBER Alert could result in the public becoming desensitized to alerts,” which is part of why many states have strict criteria for issuing them.

