Tag and tax office to open in Park City twice a month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is opening a new tag and tax office that will operate twice a month from the Park City Administration Building, 1941 E. 61st St. North.

On the second and third Wednesday of each month, beginning July 12, 2023, a tag/tax clerk will work on-site and serve customers by appointment only from 8 a.m. – noon and 1 – 4 p.m. The second date of operation this month will be July 19.

“I’m happy to be able to offer this added convenience to residents in the Park City area,” said Treasurer Brandi Baily. “Customers can begin making appointments right now for up to 30 days out.”

Tag service is limited to two titles per appointment. The Park City tag and tax office will accept checks and credit cards for payment, but cash cannot be used.

Appointments can be made from a PC or by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.