Police looking for man accused of using fraudulent checks at lumber yard

MOUNT VERNON, Texas ( KETK ) – Law enforcement in Franklin County are looking for a man accused of using fraudulent checks at a lumber yard.

On June 28, officers were called to Tom Scott Lumber in Mount Vernon in reference to a theft/forgery report. Employees said that an unknown person used a fraudulent check to buy several items on three separate occasions spanning a two-day period.

Officers said the first incident happened on June 23 and the second happened on June 27.

Photo courtesy of Franklin County Law Enforcement

Photo courtesy of Franklin County Law Enforcement

Photo courtesy of Franklin County Law Enforcement

“Video footage provided by Tom Scott Lumber shows the unidentified suspect purchased several items including ECHO Blower 79.9cc, ECHO Trimmer and other smaller items,” officers said.

Video showed that the man drove a silver Mitsubishi Galant that had damage on the driver side and rear quarter panel and had a female passenger with him.

Anyone with information on the people involved is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 903-537-4539 and ask to speak to Sgt. Jason Knox or Lt. Leah Thomas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.