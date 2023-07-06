Open in App
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for man accused of using fraudulent checks at lumber yard

By Sharon Raissi,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZS66_0nICkKkU00

MOUNT VERNON, Texas ( KETK ) – Law enforcement in Franklin County are looking for a man accused of using fraudulent checks at a lumber yard.

2 arrested for stealing $1,600 worth of gift cards from East Texas store

On June 28, officers were called to Tom Scott Lumber in Mount Vernon in reference to a theft/forgery report. Employees said that an unknown person used a fraudulent check to buy several items on three separate occasions spanning a two-day period.

Officers said the first incident happened on June 23 and the second happened on June 27.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQC9e_0nICkKkU00
    Photo courtesy of Franklin County Law Enforcement
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5OSa_0nICkKkU00
    Photo courtesy of Franklin County Law Enforcement
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaBqz_0nICkKkU00
    Photo courtesy of Franklin County Law Enforcement

“Video footage provided by Tom Scott Lumber shows the unidentified suspect purchased several items including ECHO Blower 79.9cc, ECHO Trimmer and other smaller items,” officers said.

‘Everybody loved Jared’: Gilmer residents mourning loss of beloved community member

Video showed that the man drove a silver Mitsubishi Galant that had damage on the driver side and rear quarter panel and had a female passenger with him.

Anyone with information on the people involved is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 903-537-4539 and ask to speak to Sgt. Jason Knox or Lt. Leah Thomas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy