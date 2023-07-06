Police looking for man accused of using fraudulent checks at lumber yard

On June 28, officers were called to Tom Scott Lumber in Mount Vernon in reference to a theft/forgery report. Employees said that an unknown person used a fraudulent check to buy several items on three separate occasions spanning a two-day period.
Officers said the first incident happened on June 23 and the second happened on June 27.
“Video footage provided by Tom Scott Lumber shows the unidentified suspect purchased several items including ECHO Blower 79.9cc, ECHO Trimmer and other smaller items,” officers said.
