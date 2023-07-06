Open in App
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia State Police Investigation: Attorneys create team to represent women suing over assault, misconduct and hidden cameras

By Kathryn Ghion,

20 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. ( WTRF ) — Attorneys representing female law enforcement suing the West Virginia State Police say they plan to file hundreds of lawsuits for alleged misconduct.

Wheeling-based attorney Teresa Toriseva filed the first of those lawsuits related to the State Police Academy last week.

Due to the expected high volume of lawsuits, Toriseva said she’s collaborated with a team of attorneys as the case moves forward.

The Law Offices of Kelly R. Reed and Cranston & Edwards from Morgantown will now be working with Torisvea Law.

“We work together well,” Toriseva said. “These are lawyers that I’ve personally known, worked with and admired since law school.”

Toriseva said each member of the team has their own expertise.

“We have someone who’s a former AUSA [Assistant United States Attorney] on our team, criminal defense experience, criminal prosecution experience, other civil litigators and combined over 100 years of courtroom experience,” Toriseva said.

Toriseva explained all the lawsuits will be related to claims of hidden cameras in the women’s locker room, alleged physical and sexual abuse, and a toxic work environment at the West Virginia State Police Academy.

