Khloe Kardashians Reveals She Feels 'Bad' About Her Exes 'Every Single Day'

By Rebekah Gonzalez,

20 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is getting honest about how she feels about her past relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson . During the latest episode of The Kardashians , Khloe consoled her sister Kim Kardashian about her ex-husband Kanye West and it prompted her to open up about her own exes.

"He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time," Khloe said about Kanye's antisemitic comments per People . "What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now."

Khloe went on to reveal, "Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now. Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his — these are Kanye's things — but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it."

Khloe and Lamar were married in 2009 and called it quits in 2013 but did not make the separation public until 2015 due to Lamar's near-fatal overdose in Las Vegas. The divorce was finalized in 2016. The Good American founder then began dating Tristan in 2016 and split after his several cheating scandals . The co-parents share two children: 5-year-old daughter True and 11-month-old Tatum, who they welcomed via surrogate after their romantic relationship ended.

"I'm not on your level and I'm not going through what you're going through right now," Khloe told her sister, "but I can relate. It's OK that you're crying, it's OK that you have feelings. You're such a good person, and that's why you feel like this and that's why your heart is breaking for him."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Thursdays on Hulu.

