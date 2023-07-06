Khloe Kardashians Reveals She Feels 'Bad' About Her Exes 'Every Single Day'

"He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time," Khloe said about Kanye's antisemitic comments per People . "What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now."
Khloe went on to reveal, "Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now. Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his — these are Kanye's things — but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it."
"I'm not on your level and I'm not going through what you're going through right now," Khloe told her sister, "but I can relate. It's OK that you're crying, it's OK that you have feelings. You're such a good person, and that's why you feel like this and that's why your heart is breaking for him."
New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Thursdays on Hulu.
