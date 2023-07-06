Open in App
Daily Independent

Pacers welcome Brown to town, formally announce 5-year max deal to keep Haliburton

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMJ1o_0nICiWAO00

The Indiana Pacers officially locked up their future Thursday, announcing they had agreed with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton on a five-year max contract that could pay a franchise record $260 million.

Haliburton's new deal keeps him with Indiana through 2028-29. He's been considered the centerpiece of Indiana’s rebuild after he was acquired in a trade with Sacramento before the 2021-22 trade deadline.

Since joining the Pacers, Haliburton has averaged 19.7 points, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 82 games. Last season, he scored a career-high 20.7 points and averaged a league best 10.4 assists but did not qualify for the statistical crown because he needed to play in two more games to meet the NBA’s eligibility standard of 58.

The formal announcement came on the same day Indiana introduced guard Bruce Brown Jr, who agreed to a two-year deal worth $45 million.

Both deals were reached last week in the first hours after teams were allowed to start negotiating with free agents. Brown was a key cog in the Denver Nuggets recent title run.

It's already been a busy offseason for the Pacers, who selected four players in last month's NBA draft and made a handful of trades including one last week with the New York Knicks to acquire forward Obi Toppin, a first-round draft pick in 2021 after being selected The Associated Press college basketball player of the year.

The Pacers also recently signed forward Oscar Tshiebwe, AP's 2022 college basketball player of the year, to a two-way contract.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA13 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
A ‘tragic accident’ on Lake Cumberland claims the young lives of Chase and Cole Fischer of Villa Hills
Villa Hills, KY9 days ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY20 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA14 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
After Decades, Kansas City Finally to Remove Downtown Statue Honoring Slave-Owner & Genocidal Settler, Andrew Jackson
Kansas City, MO15 days ago
Outrage Among Chicago Residents as Public Beach Bathroom Molestation Sparks Anger, Highlights Safety Concerns
Chicago, IL15 days ago
Tragic but Preventable Fatality in Florida: The Outcome of a Toddler Driving a Golf Cart
Fort Myers, FL8 days ago
Chicago Governor J.B. Pritzker Advocates for National Gun Ban, Sparking Controversy
Chicago, IL17 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy