McNeil, Harler and Paige Join Best Virginia

Best Virginia added Sean McNeil, Jaysean Paige and Chase Harler to this year's edition of the West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team.

Page will make his third appearance with Best Virginia. In his two-year career at West Virginia, Paige averaged 9.7 points per game. He averaged 13.7 points, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in his senior season.

Paige began the 2021-22 season with the Maine Celtics, averaging 16.9 PPG on 45.5% from the field, including 36.6% from three-point range in 14 games (26.2 MPG) for Boston's G League affiliate before the Detroit Pistons signed the Jamestown, NY native on a 10-day contract with a hardship exception due to health and safety protocols within the franchise. He made one appearance and dished an assist and grabbed a rebound.

Last year, Paige play professionally in Puerto Rio where he averaged 16.5 ppg.

This will mark the second TBT appearance for Harler. The Moundsville native was a member of the WVU program from 2016-2020, averaging 3.5 ppg for his career, and made two sweet 16 appearances. He transitioned to professional basketball in Lithuania where he averaged 15.0 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 45.0% from the field, including 38.6% from three-point range.

McNeil spent three years in Morgantown. The Union, KY, native averaged 10.1 for his Mountaineer career, including averaging 12.2 ppg his final two season before transferring to Ohio State for his final season of eligibility. He averaged 9.7 points for the Buckeyes.

