Fowl play: PETA offers reward for stolen chicken truck

An imitation chicken transport truck owned by PETA was stolen from the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood of Southeast Portland late on Monday, July 3, or early on Tuesday, July 4.

The Ford E-350 box truck is covered with images of chickens, tightly packed into crates on their way to be killed and processed.

The truck came into town after a chicken-filled semi-truck rolled over on I-5. The June 23 crash killed many of the chickens.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has been taking the truck around the country, "where it has circled eateries blasting actual recorded sounds of the birds’ cries and a subliminal message every 10 seconds suggesting that people go vegan."

The truck is a 2016 Ford E-350 Super Duty Box Truck with Virginia license plate number VHA5528. Decals on the cab read "Hell on Wheels" and show a logo of a chef holding a dead chicken.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 — and a year's supply of vegan chicken — for tips that lead to the truck's location. Tips can be submitted to info@peta.org or by calling the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-0000 using case number 23-175631.