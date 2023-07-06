1 killed, 5 injured in crash on South Lake Tahoe’s Pioneer Trail day after Fourth of July

A South Lake Tahoe man was killed and five Stockton residents were injured in a head-on collision in South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, authorities said.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Subaru Impreza was traveling at roughly 55 mph northbound on Pioneer Trail just south of Fair Meadow Trail in South Lake Tahoe, according the California Highway Patrol . A Tesla Model 3, carrying five, was traveling southbound at approximately 45 mph.

The Subaru driver, a South Lake Tahoe resident who was not identified, was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital and later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The Tesla was driven by a 38-year-old man who suffered major injuries and was also transported to Barton, officials said. The vehicle carried a 3-year-old boy who suffered major injuries and was taken to a UC Davis Medical Center, according to the CHP.

A 6-year-old boy, a 75-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman riding in the Tesla suffered moderate injuries and sought treatment at UCDMC, law enforcement said.

The two vehicles collided for unknown reasons; the cause of the crash is still under investigation, CHP said.