Orlando's The Abbey to host 'Speak Now: Taylor's Version' album release party

By Chloe Greenberg,

20 days ago
The time has come: Speak Now: Taylor's Version is just hours away, and one Orlando spot is making sure Swifties celebrate the right way.

Orlando's The Abbey will host a Speak Now: Taylor's Version album release dance party Thursday, July 6, at 9 p.m. The album drops at midnight, so we're looking at hours of pre-album Tay worship.


The night will also see a themed photo area, themed cocktails, lipsync battle, free koozie with ticket purchase and more.

General admission tickets are $20 and are available online now through Eventbrite .

Orlando missed out on Swift's Eras Tour (even though Tampa got three nights, we're over it), so take this as a chance to claim some of that Swiftie energy back.

