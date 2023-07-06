Open in App
World No. 842 Jonas Blixt fires 62 to lead John Deere Classic

By Sportsnaut,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1x8x_0nICc8Wh00

Jonas Blixt, ranked 842nd in the world, tied the lowest 18-hole score of his career with a 9-under 62 to take the lead after the morning wave of the first round at the John Deere Classic on Thursday in Silvis, Ill.

Blixt, 39, missed the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour last week, but the Swede got off to a quick start at TPC Deere Run with an eagle on his second hole. After making the turn in 2-under 33, Blixt made two birdie putts before draining a 43-foot eagle putt on the par-4 14th hole.

That propelled Blixt to three more birdies over his final four holes, capping his 660th official round on the PGA Tour by carding a 29 on his back nine.

Blixt is a two-time winner on tour, with the most recent victory coming at The Greenbrier Classic in 2013. The following year, he reached a career-high world ranking of No. 33 after tying for second at the Masters.

Thursday’s round tied Blixt’s 62 shot during the third round of the 2015 Wyndham Championship. It also came after Blixt missed the cut by three shots at last week’s Memorial Health Championship on the KFT — the third consecutive event at which he had failed to make the weekend.

This is Blixt’s seventh start on the PGA Tour this year, with his best finish to date a T20 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who is attempting to make the cut at the John Deere for the 15th consecutive time, struggled to a 1-over 72.

–Field Level Media

