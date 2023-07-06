Steve McFadden denied liquor license renewal for West Des Moines restaurant

The West Des Moines City Council declined to renew a liquor license for the Grumpy Goat Tavern on Mills Civic Parkway, owned by a man with a recent legal record that includes stalking, harassment and assault of women he's been in relationships with.

The city cited Steve McFadden's recent criminal behavior as not meeting "the definition of a 'person of good moral character'" and a lack of good financial standing, according to City Council documents. The three council members present at Wednesday's meeting voted unanimously to deny the license, meaning he can no longer sell alcohol at the Grumpy Goat, 6240 Mills Civic Parkway.

McFadden, who through his attorney disputed the city's claims, recently pleaded guilty to harassment and unauthorized use and placement of a GPS tracking device to track a woman. He was sentenced to probation.

The bar owner also has been publicly scrutinized for other criminal convictions and for filing lawsuits against people who criticized him on Facebook. The lawsuits were later dropped .

"I've made some mistakes along the way, especially in my personal life," he said at Wednesday's council meeting. "Today, I stand here and tell you I'm truly sorry. I'm sorry to the public. I'm sorry to my employees," he added.

City: McFadden has tax violations, liens

His pleas were not enough for the City Council, which relied on city documents that said McFadden has "multiple federal tax liens and one state tax lien totaling over $500,000, and multiple unsatisfied judgments against him." West Des Moines’ attorney Richard Scieszinski also said McFadden had 18 separate tax violations since 2001 for failing to promptly pay income or sales taxes, resulting in 15 tax liens against various properties in Iowa.

Matt Schultz, an attorney with the Lombardi & Miler criminal defense law firm in West Des Moines who represented the Grumpy Goat, said a federal tax lien had to do with a Paycheck Protection Program loan given during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said McFadden has never missed a payment and has paid back almost $250,000 of the loan.

Schultz said if the council wanted McFadden to pay off the amount in order to grant the renewal of the liquor license, "he would go and pay that, right now, but it was a business decision to enter into a payment plan with the IRS."

He also dismissed the list of judgments.

City: Long criminal history precludes liquor license

On McFadden's criminal record, Schultz said, "We have all made mistakes in our lives and we all wish we could have a do-over. Mr. McFadden went to court and he (pleaded) guilty, and he took responsibility. He's on probation and he's following all of the requirements of probation."

Schultz added, "No one's saying that what he (pleaded) guilty to isn't serious, but I think you need to look at the track record of the Grumpy Goat, not just that criminal conviction." He said as far as he could tell, there had never been any liquor license violations at any Grumpy Goat.

McFadden was sentenced in May to probation and a suspended sentence of a year in jail on a charge pleaded down from stalking to the unauthorized use and placement of a GPS tracking device, as well as 30 days for third-degree harassment.

He had used a GPS tracking device to track a woman he said he loved and wanted to marry. He told a judge he realized it was selfish and wrong, and wanted to apologize to the woman.

McFadden could face up to 180 days in jail if he violates the terms of his one-year probation, which includes taking a seven-week, one-on-one “intentional living” class offered by the Iowa Department of Corrections. A restraining order will remain in effect for five years.

The harassment charge against McFadden involved the same woman. He admitted previously in court that after their breakup, he called her and made comments he described as "annoying."

West Des Moines also cited in its reasoning to not renew the Grumpy Goat's liquor license a June 2022 disorderly conduct charge against McFadden in Florida that had been dropped, an October 2015 third-degree harassment charge McFadden had pleaded guilty to down from first-degree harassment, and a November 2012 conviction of public intoxication.

The city also cited a conviction stemming from a July 2021 charge against McFadden. He had dated a former waitress at one of his bars who he was accused of beating to the point of unconsciousness at his West Des Moines home.

He was originally charged with a felony but later was convicted of misdemeanor assault causing injury. He received a deferred judgment, which meant his conviction was expunged from his record after he successfully completed probation.

Despite his criminal record, McFadden said Wednesday he's "learning from my mistakes and I'm dedicated to making things right."

"But losing the liquor license would certainly break up so many families and the co-working friends that they are," he said.

Employees of Grumpy Goat, McFadden's company BBMG Mills Civic Parkway, LLC, and friends spoke on Wednesday in favor of McFadden's character and the positive work culture they said he fostered.

Other McFadden bars, restaurants could be scrutinized

A manager at the Grumpy Goat on Mills Civic who did not identify themselves before hanging up told the Des Moines Register on Thursday the tavern was still open. The Register did not have the opportunity to ask if the tavern would stay open.

There was no announcement regarding any changes in operations on the tavern's Facebook page or its website as of its opening time on Thursday.

West Des Moines city clerk Ryan Jacobson told the Des Moines Register the Grumpy Goat can continue serving alcohol, for now. Jacobson said once the state sends Grumpy Goat official notice about the city’s decision, McFadden will have 30 days to file an appeal. If no appeal is filed within those 30 days, the location’s license would no longer be valid.

If an appeal is filed in time, Jacobson said the license would remain valid throughout the entire appeal process.

McFadden also owns Tipsy Crow Tavern and Dough Mama's Pizzeria in downtown Des Moines, Fat Charlie’s Tavern in Urbandale, and another Grumpy Goat location in West Des Moines. That license for 1350 50th St. in West Des Moines is valid through Aug. 14, according to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

The liquor license for the Tipsy Crow Tavern, 102 Third St., came up renewal before the Des Moines City Council on June 26. However, the council opted to delay a vote until its July 17 meeting.

Councilmember Josh Mandelbaum, who requested that a decision be delayed, said he wanted time for the city manager, police department and legal department to review whether “all state and city license requirements are being met, given recent developments surrounding the sole member of the LLC license renewal applicant.”

Phillip Sitter covers suburban growth and development for the Des Moines Register. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Steve McFadden denied liquor license renewal for West Des Moines restaurant