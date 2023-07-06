Mr. Food: Tuna Twist

We teamed a pasta salad with a tuna salad to come up with this dish that's summertime-perfect and very budget-friendly. Our Tuna Twist is a new take on an old recipe that's great for a light summer dinner. Or you can take this tuna pasta salad to a picnic or potluck (where it'll be the first thing to disappear!).

What You'll Need

1 / 2 pound twist pasta

2 cups mayonnaise

1 / 4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 / 4 teaspoon black pepper

1 (12-ounce) can tuna, drained and flaked

1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas, thawed

2 celery stalks, thinly sliced

1 / 2 cup chopped red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

What to Do

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, rinse, and drain again.

In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, vinegar, and pepper; mix well. Add pasta and remaining ingredients. Toss until well combined; cover, and chill at least 2 hours before serving.

Notes

