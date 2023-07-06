Open in App
Disguised as Walmart worker, accused thief steals $7,000 in items, Louisiana cops say

By Madeleine List,

20 days ago

A man dressed as a Walmart worker stole around $7,000 in items from the one of the company’s stores, according to Louisiana police.

Detectives received a tip about a man spotted on security cameras going in and out of a Walmart Supercenter in Picayune, Mississippi, on June 27 and stealing items during a seven-hour period, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Picayune is near the border with southeast Louisiana.

The man, who was wearing a Walmart employee uniform, also disabled a fire exit and used it to return to the store during the night, the statement says.

Using security footage, detectives identified the vehicle the suspect was driving and tracked him to his home in Tickfaw, Louisiana, about 70 miles west of Picayune, the statement says.

When detectives spoke with the man, he confessed to taking the items from the Walmart, the post says. Detectives also found a Walmart uniform at his home.

The sheriff’s office said 173 stolen items worth $6,950 were recovered.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not respond to a question on July 6 about what types of items were stolen.

The man is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a schedule II narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Picayune is about 150 miles south of Jackson.

Sam’s Club worker pockets more than $60,000 by making fake returns, Tennessee cops say

Wife poisons husband, then writes kids’ book on grief, cops say. His sister is suing

Woman collected $88,000 of her dead parents’ benefits for years in Alabama, feds say

