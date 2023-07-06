Houtzdale Fine Wine & Good Spirits to permanently close: 50% off sale

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits located at 821 Centennial St. in Houtzdale is set to permanently close on Saturday.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, all products at the store will be 50% off during regular business hours — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — on Thursday, July 6, and Saturday, July 8.

The Board noted that the sale is not available to licensees who already receive a discount on retail prices.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board stated that, after July 8, Houtzdale area customers could instead visit the Philipsburg store, which is located in the Feat 1067 N. Front St.

