Eagles land Georgia's Javon Bullard in Jordan Reid's latest 2024 NFL mock draft for ESPN

By Glenn Erby,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fz8xn_0nICarnD00

The Eagles are reloading on defense, and GM Howie Roseman couldn’t possibly go Georgia Bulldog again in 2024, could he?

Among the looming questions surrounding Philadelphia’s quest for a Super Bowl return is the potential to add more defenders from Kirby Smart’s unit.

Roseman chooses to stay with the Alabama Crimson Tide when adding talented offensive players.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid just released his latest first-round prediction for April’s NFL draft, and he has the Eagles adding star safety Javon Bullard to an already-loaded safety group.

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

It’d be wrong to not put a Georgia player here, right? The Eagles have repeatedly drafted players from the Bulldogs’ loaded roster, and maybe Bullard is next. They haven’t found a solution to losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, but Bullard brings a very similar skill set to the slot. He primarily plays nickel and strong safety in Georgia’s defense, and he’s a physical tone-setter. Bullard had 50 tackles and two interceptions last season.

Potential needs: S, CB, EDGE

Like Sydney Brown and the other Eagles safeties, Bullard is a hybrid who can play the slot or navigate with deep range and is a potential guy who could play the STAR position in Sean Desai’s defense.

Bullard would make six Georgia defenders on the Eagles’ defense, and the team would be five more (DE, CB, LB, S, S) away from having a complete Bulldogs starting unit.

