Yuma County appoints new Election Services Director

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Elections Advisory Committee unanimously appointed Francisca "Kika" Guzman as the new Election Services Director.

Guzman has been serving as the Interim Election Services Director since January 23, 2023, and will assume the role after the former Elections Director was appointed as the Director of Yuma County Facilities Management.

Guzman will assume responsibility for overseeing and managing all election operations in Yuma County and will ensure fair, transparent, and efficient processes for electoral events, said Yuma County.

“As Recorder, it was an easy choice to appoint Kika Guzman as Election Services Director. The EAC unanimously agreed,” said Rick Cowell, “her knowledge and experience has prepared her very well to handle the demands placed on the Election Services Director. She is a lifelong resident of Yuma County and has no intention of leaving which will ensure stability and continuity in our Election Services Department. It was a privilege to offer this Director position to Kika who has certainly earned it.”

Yuma County said Guzman began working the Election Services Division in 2008 where she was an Elections Technician and an Elections Specialist and was promoted to be an Election Services Coordinator.

She maintained her State certification as an Elections Officer since 2009 and has been involved with every Yuma County election since 2008.

Yuma County also mentioned she completed the Certified Elections Registration Administrator Program through Election Center and Auburn University in 2022.

