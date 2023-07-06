Open in App
Colorado is drought-free for the first time in nearly 4 years

By Tyler Dumas,

20 days ago
COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Colorado is drought-free for the first time in nearly four years.

According to the NWS, the last time the Centennial State was entirely drought-free was July 16, 2019. The agency said abundant rainfall over the past three months combined with abundant spring snowfall across higher terrain has erased drought across the state.

The agency did also say that current warm, dry, and breezy conditions across western Colorado could bring back abnormally dry conditions to some areas soon.

