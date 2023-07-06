Open in App
The Associated Press

César Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years and 9 trophies, joins Atlético Madrid

20 days ago
FILE - Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea, at the Gtech Community stadium, in London, England, Oct. 19, 2022. Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) – ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — Described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion, César Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell at the London club on Thursday and signed a one-year deal with Atlético Madrid.

Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

“César leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as a loyal Chelsea legend,” club co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out, to achieve success.”

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012.

He also won the FA Cup, English League Cup, two Europa Leagues, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

