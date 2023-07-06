Open in App
ABC7

Taco and Tequila Fest celebrates 200 years of Jalisco in Downtown Long Beach

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZyWI_0nICYU7000 Taco and Tequila Festival will take place in the heart of Downtown Long Beach on Saturday, July 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration will be filled with beloved taco and tequila culture, featuring an array of food, drinks, entertainment, live music, lucha libre, and much more.

Jalisco, the birthplace of tequila, celebrates 200 years as a free and sovereign state.

A large population of Jalisciences resides in Los Angeles County, providing an ideal location for commemorating this milestone.

Guests will enjoy culinary delights and tequila-based cocktails while being serenaded by traditional mariachi bands and Latin music.

This cultural experience pays homage to the heritage and traditions of Jalisco.

To learn more about Taco and Tequila Festival and purchase tickets click here .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shooting deaths at scenic lookouts in Pasadena and Rancho Palos Verdes appear connected; 6 arrested
Pasadena, CA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy