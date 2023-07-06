Open in App
WKBN

Woman arraigned for charges in accident that killed 8-month-old

By Joe Gorman,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elLHu_0nICW1uq00

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A Beloit woman charged with two misdemeanors for a fatal accident in which a baby was killed pleaded not guilty Thursday at her arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court.

Struthers man charged with assaulting Poland Village officers during traffic stop

A pretrial hearing will be held July 26 for Rebecca Yoder, 46, who faces a first-degree misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide and a minor misdemeanor traffic offense of failure to yield the right of way.

The charges were filed by the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Yoder is charged for the accident that resulted in the death of Finn Smith, who died following a three-car accident about 4 p.m. June 9 at state Route 534 and Middletown Road in Goshen Township.

One car was traveling west on Middletown Road when the driver of the car, Yoder, did not yield and hit a truck traveling south on S.R. 534. The car struck the truck and pushed it into the path of a second car traveling north on S.R. 534.

The truck hit the second car in a head-on collision.

Smith was in the second vehicle in a child safety seat and received life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second car also received serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Man sentenced on local rape charge
Struthers, OH16 hours ago
Drug ring members get prison sentences in federal court
Youngstown, OH21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pennsylvania State Police’s Mercer barracks is moving
Mercer, PA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy