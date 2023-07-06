Open in App
Miami Herald

Couple gets stranded during fishing trip in Louisiana. Photo shows creative rescue

By Tanasia Kenney,

20 days ago

A married couple found themselves in a sticky situation while fishing in southwest Louisiana, prompting a unique water rescue.

Agents were called around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, about two people whose boat got stuck in the southwest pass when the tide went out as they fished in Vermilion Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The couple got stranded, and they struggled to get their boat unstuck from the mud, officials said.

The woman was also dealing with a medical issue requiring prompt attention, though agents didn’t specify what it was.

Agents responded soon after but were only able to get within a few hundred yards of the couple and their boat, according to a news release.

They got creative and fashioned a raft out of floaties to keep the woman out of the sludge, which “was mixed with oyster shells,” wildlife officials said.

A photo posted on Facebook shows an agent wading into the mud, belly-first, to get to the stranded couple. Agents pulled the wife into one of their boats and got to her husband soon after, the release said.

Both were taken to a boat dock where they were treated by first responders and released, according to officials.

Additional information about the rescue wasn’t available.

Vermilion Parish is about 105 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.

Man canoeing with friend vanishes after branches knock him into river, AK troopers say

Girl dies after she’s pulled from bottom of hotel pool, Georgia authorities say

Party boat sinks with 12 people — including 4 kids — on board on July 4, Texas cops say

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Girl missing from church camp was found dead in 1975. Ex-pastor now charged in Georgia
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Reward offered for information in case of missing Douglas woman as five-month mark approaches
Douglas, GA28 days ago
Jaime Jaquez Jr. explains why he immediately texted Udonis Haslem after being drafted by Heat
Miami, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1-year-old drowns after falling into backyard kiddie pool, Louisiana cops say
Kenner, LA1 day ago
Lottery player wins big at 7-Eleven — then quietly leaves store with exciting secret
Frostburg, MD1 day ago
Connor Williams addresses Dolphins situation after skipping offseason program. And notes
Miami, FL16 hours ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
School Employee Sentenced to Prison for Stealing $130,000
Barnstead, NH16 days ago
Douglas Walmart employee arrested for shoplifting ten times, then reportedly found in possession of meth during arrest
Douglas, GA22 days ago
A missing Broward woman’s car was found in Hialeah. She was found 3 days later, BSO says
Hialeah, FL2 days ago
Man shot to death while filming fight with another man in love triangle, Florida cops say
Eustis, FL12 hours ago
Here’s why a Broward ob/gyn’s office surgery registration got suspended for 30 days
Pembroke Pines, FL1 day ago
Lottery player almost threw out winning ticket — until Maryland co-worker stopped her
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
Inspectors saw roaches on a meat grinder and slicer at a Miami Palacio de los Jugos
Miami, FL1 day ago
Grim Conference USA predictions don’t faze FIU football coach Mike MacIntyre
Miami, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy