Dave & Busters at The River in Rancho Mirage is expected to hire 175 employees

Dave & Buster's is expected to open on September 25th, 2023. Start applying for jobs on their website now. A full list will be posted in the coming weeks. The general manager says on-site interviews will start on August 14th, 2023.

Dave & Busters at The River in Rancho Mirage is under construction but the team already has plans to open the application process in a couple of weeks.

The team shared exclusively with News Channel 3 that they plan to hire 175 employees. "Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers ," says Dave and Buster's Agency representative, Joy Puder. "The full hiring site will be up and running in the coming weeks."

The River in Rancho Mirage has had some exciting new entertainment but have also experience businesses opening and closing with in a year since COVID says a local business owner in the area.

