Open in App
The Associated Press

Stewart and Collier plan to start a new women’s league to play in WNBA offseason

By DOUG FEINBERG,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsifM_0nICPwsh00

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women’s basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league’s prioritization rules go into effect next year.

The new league, which is called Unrivaled, will run from January through March and have 30 of the top women’s players playing on six teams. Instead of the traditional 5-on-5 game, the teams will play 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 at a custom-built soundstage in Miami.

The league was first reported by ESPN.

“We remain committed to the WNBA, however there’s a problem that exists, which is players having to choose whether to play overseas to maximize earnings in the winter or stay home with family. We’ve decided to create our own solution,” Collier tweeted.

The hope is to raise enough funding to pay players roughly what they make during the WNBA season to help offset the money they’d be losing out on by not playing overseas in the offseason. The maximum base salary for WNBA players is just over $230,000. Players like Stewart have earned more than a million dollars playing overseas in the past.

“Every initial player will receive equity ownership within the league and earn salaries that are competitive to the WNBA,” Collier said. “We do plan on expanding.”

Collier said the new league will play on shortened full courts with more spacing, more scoring and shorter games.

The prioritization rules were part of the collective bargaining agreement that was ratified in 2020 and requires players to return from their international teams by the start of WNBA training camps or else not be able to play in the league’s season. Overseas seasons often run through the middle of May, conflicting with the WNBA calendar.

Unrivaled would join Athletes Unlimited as a domestic offseason option for women’s basketball players. AU has 44 players in its league and is set to begin its third season next year.

“I think the future is bright,” said Megan Perry, who was announced Thursday as AU’s head of sport. “The more opportunities they have to play the better it is. I don’t think we could be anything but excited about the new opportunities that exist domestically for women’s basketball. You look at the overall landscape of women’s basketball in the global community — it’s good for the game and speaks to the demand that exists. There’s room for everyone at the table.”

Both Stewart and Collier have played overseas in their careers. Collier stopped after giving birth to her first child last year. Stewart’s wife, Marta Xargay, is expecting their second child in the fall.

“Stewie & I both have daughters. It’s our responsibility to show them & every young girl that looks up to us that sometimes you don’t have to wait your turn,” Collier tweeted. “You can either beg for a seat at the table or you can build your own table. We’re building our own table.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Seattle visits Chicago following Copper’s 37-point performance
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Miami’s police chief shot himself while with wife, Florida media report. He survived
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
Glendale, AZ2 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY20 days ago
NFL suspends Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling on games
Denver, CO2 days ago
Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Florida Atlantic’s Tom Herman visits Texas roots as he nears his return to college coaching
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist
Phoenix, AZ5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy