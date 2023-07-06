1 killed, 10 injured in early morning van crash on I-96

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an early morning crash on I-96 near Williamston killed a 28-year-old man.

Investigators say around 6:30 Thursday morning the 25-year-old driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and ended up flipping into the median.

1 man was killed and 10 others injured in a crash on I-96 near Williamston. (WSIL)

There were at least 11 people in the van when it crashed. It’s not known if any of the people in the van were wearing seat belts, but investigators say “several vehicle occupants” were ejected from the van as it flipped.

Two nurses on their way to work at Sparrow Hospital say when they say what happened, they didn’t hesitate to help.

“I pulled over because I noticed that there was no ambulance or police, no one was there yet. I saw a guy down and he was checking for a pulse and he said he hasn’t moved. I got out of the car and went and checked for a pulse. I felt a really faint pulse and then it was gone so I just started hands only compression CPR,” said nurse Jeri Lewis.

“She needed a break so I took over from there until EMS showed up. I was kind of in auto-pilot at that point. I saw someone else in scrubs and you just do what you can,” said nurse Matt Schultz.

Of the 10 injured, two of them, a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

While investigators have not released the cause of the crash, they do say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

