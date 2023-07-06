Open in App
KXAN

Mainlanes of I-35 North in Georgetown to close for construction

By Julianna Russ,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgEWI_0nICN4fm00

Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 6, 2023

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation said it would close the northbound Interstate 35 main lanes to set beams on the Williams Drive bridge in Georgetown Thursday night.

TxDOT said the closure would begin Thursday at 9 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be closed to drivers between State Highway 29 and Northwest Boulevard. TxDOT said traffic would be detoured to the frontage road at the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the mainlanes north of Northwest Boulevard.

TxDOT said the Williams Drive bridge would also be closed during the beam set.

“Eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at SH 29 to access Williams Drive. Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road before turning left at the signalized intersection at Lakeway Drive to access Williams Drive,” TxDOT said.

Officials said all lanes should reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

TxDOT said there would be road signs to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asked travelers to be patient and remain aware when going through the work zone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
2 arrested after gun goes off inside man’s pocket in 6th Street bar, affidavit says
Austin, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
APD identifies man shot, killed by officer in south Austin
Austin, TX11 hours ago
ATCEMS: Two people found unresponsive in east Austin park
Austin, TX9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy