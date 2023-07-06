‘Time has come for us to close the circle’: Eagles to land in Boston during final tour

It’s nearly for these birds to stop singing. But before they do, The Eagles will stop in Boston for one last time as part of their final tour.

The Eagles will play the TD Garden on September 11 as they wrap up their 52-year rock ‘n roll career.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” the iconic band said in a statement.

Fellow longtime rockers Steely Dan will join them on their trek across America the band says will last as long as their audience demands.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting July 12. General on-sale will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14.

The six-time Grammy award winners have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, launched six #1 albums and topped the singles chart five times.

