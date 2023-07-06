Open in App
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man charged with murdering Central Kentucky deputy gets indicted. AG’s office presents case

By Taylor Six,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLuUG_0nICMSdM00

A man accused of killing a Kentucky deputy has been indicted by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office on a charge of murder of a police officer and several other offenses.

A Scott County Grand Jury indicted Steven Sheangshang, 46, for murder of a police officer, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, robbery, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and being a persistent felony offender.

Cameron’s office announced the indictment against Sheangshang, 46, on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. The case was presented by the state’s Special Prosecutions Unit.

Sheangshang’s indictment comes more than a month after he allegedly shot and killed deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 in Georgetown. The shooting was one of several incidents that Sheangshang was accused of being involved in that day.



At Sheangshang’s initial Scott County court appearance on June 1, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by Judge Sarah Hays Spedding. A not guilty plea is required to be entered during a first district court appearance when a defendant faces felony charges. Hays additionally denied Sheangshang a bond.

Sheangshang also faces charges in Fayette, Woodford and Kenton counties. In June, two of Sheangshang’s Fayette County cases were sent to a grand jury, according to court records. The Woodford and Kenton County charges are unrelated to Conley’s death.

The attorney general’s office was not immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kentucky men’s basketball recruit makes college commitment. The choice wasn’t UK.
Lexington, KY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy