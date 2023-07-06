Man charged with murdering Central Kentucky deputy gets indicted. AG’s office presents case

A man accused of killing a Kentucky deputy has been indicted by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office on a charge of murder of a police officer and several other offenses.

A Scott County Grand Jury indicted Steven Sheangshang, 46, for murder of a police officer, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, robbery, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and being a persistent felony offender.

Cameron’s office announced the indictment against Sheangshang, 46, on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. The case was presented by the state’s Special Prosecutions Unit.

Sheangshang’s indictment comes more than a month after he allegedly shot and killed deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 in Georgetown. The shooting was one of several incidents that Sheangshang was accused of being involved in that day.







At Sheangshang’s initial Scott County court appearance on June 1, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by Judge Sarah Hays Spedding. A not guilty plea is required to be entered during a first district court appearance when a defendant faces felony charges. Hays additionally denied Sheangshang a bond.

Sheangshang also faces charges in Fayette, Woodford and Kenton counties. In June, two of Sheangshang’s Fayette County cases were sent to a grand jury, according to court records. The Woodford and Kenton County charges are unrelated to Conley’s death.

The attorney general’s office was not immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.