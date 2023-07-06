Police Pursuit Leads To Bust Of Underage Driver In Stolen Hyundai In Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Police officers were able to track down the rogue driver. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)

On Thursday, July 6, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced that officers have arrested Lawrence Xavier Harrison, 21, of Gaithersburg, and two underage boys following a traffic stop.

Police say that at approximately 1:11 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, officers on patrol in the area of Frederick Road and Rosecrest Drive in Gaithersburg spotted a white Hyundai with no headlights on speeding through the intersection.

They proceeded to follow the Hyundai, found out that it was reported stolen, and when the underage driver made a U-Turn and failed to stop at a red traffic stop, officers began pursuing onto I-270.

Despite officers activating their lights and sirens, the Hyundai never stopped and sped away, committing multiple traffic violations along the way before stopping in the 8800 block of Dr. Perry Road, when the three were all taken into custody.

The two minors were charged with auto theft-related offenses and later released to their parents. Harrison, who had warrants out for his arrest in both Maryland and Virginia, was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with:

Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle;

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;

Theft of between $1,500 and $25,000;

Rogue and vagabond.

Harrison was released on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond. No information about his next court date was released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.