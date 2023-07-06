Take 5 winning lottery ticket sold in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh, NY – The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket worth over $18,000 was sold on Wednesday to a lucky Clinton County player.

The ticket was sold for the July 5, Take 5 Midday drawing.

This New York Lottery game allows customers to choose five numbers from a field of one to thirty-nine, and numbers are drawn daily on television at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The individual who purchased the ticket with the winning numbers , 02-13-19-26-37, has one year to claim their prize money.

New York Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at the Kinney Drugs on Cornelia Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.