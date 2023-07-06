Homicide Suspect Arrested For Shooting By Recovery House Of Worship York

The suspected shooter, Stephon Damieen Brown, and the 100 block of South Belvidere Street in York City where Demetres Lewis was found. Photo Credit: York City PD (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

Stephon Damieen Brown, 22, of New Freedom, has been arrested on charged with homicide for the shooting death of Demetres Lewis.

Demetres Lewis, 34, of the 1000 block of Edison Street in York was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of South Belvidere Street in York City on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 12:33 a.m. by Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech, according to a release the night after the shooting.

This is directly outside of Recovery House of Worship York which helps people with addiction issues recover from "drugs, alcohol, pornography, gambling, food, hoarding, religion, work, even love addiction," according to the organization's website.

This was the 21st homicide in York City that year.

Brown has also been charged with one felony gun charge in connection to the shooting, according to his latest court docket.

He also has two other active cases including charges for illegally possessing a firearm, drug manufacturing, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver for an incident on Dec. 9, 2022, court records show. That case is scheduled to go to plea court on Aug. 15, 2023.

He also has an active case for fleeing, escape, and drug manufacturing, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver— among numerous other charges on April 15, 2023. That case is scheduled to have a pre-trial conference on July 13, 2023.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting of Demetres Lewis is asked to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling 717-849-2204 (York City Police tip line) or 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 (York City Police Department).

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.