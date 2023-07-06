Open in App
Violent Break-In: Burglar Chokes Resident Before Fleeing Corinth Home, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn,

20 days ago
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a Corinth home and assaulting a resident early Tuesday, July 4. Photo Credit: Canva/BlakeDavidTaylor

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in Saratoga County, at a home in Corinth.

Troopers determined that Peter Winslow, of Corinth, forced his way inside, causing damage.

He allegedly then got into a physical fight with someone inside the home and choked them before fleeing. He was arrested a short time later.

Police did not say whether Winslow is known to those living at the home. There were no reports of injuries.

He is charged with the following:

  • Burglary
  • Criminal mischief
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing
  • Harassment

Winslow was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and released. He is due back in court on Tuesday, July 11.

