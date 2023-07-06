Violent Break-In: Burglar Chokes Resident Before Fleeing Corinth Home, Police Say

A 40-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a Corinth home and assaulting a resident early Tuesday, July 4. Photo Credit: Canva/BlakeDavidTaylor

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in Saratoga County, at a home in Corinth.

Troopers determined that Peter Winslow, of Corinth, forced his way inside, causing damage.

He allegedly then got into a physical fight with someone inside the home and choked them before fleeing. He was arrested a short time later.

Police did not say whether Winslow is known to those living at the home. There were no reports of injuries.

He is charged with the following:

Burglary

Criminal mischief

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Harassment

Winslow was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and released. He is due back in court on Tuesday, July 11.

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.