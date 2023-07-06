Open in App
The Comeback

Soccer star admits that coach Pep Guardiola made him cry

By Kevin Harrish,

20 days ago
Soccer star Gabriel Jesus recently left Manchester City to join Arsenal. And now we know why: coach Pep Guardiola made him cry.

During an appearance on the “Denilson show” podcast, Gabriel Jesus said that he made his decision that he wanted to leave Manchester City when Pep Guardiola left him out of the starting lineup for a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain – a decision Jesus says brought him to tears.

“There was a Champions League game, PSG, at home, in which he put [Oleksandr] Zinchenko as a false 9. Crazy thing,” Jesus said on the podcast according to ESPN. “The day before, he didn’t even use [Zinchenko] in training, he had put me in as a striker. … Zinchenko even joked with me: ‘that day I felt bad for you.’

“Two hours before the game, there’s a team talk, the team eats, rests for 30 minutes and goes to the game. He told us the team, I didn’t even eat. I went straight to the room, crying, I called my mother to talk: ‘I want to leave.’ I’m going home, because he put [Zinchenko] on, and he didn’t put me on. He put a left-back there. I went crazy.”

Jesus did indeed leave Manchester City, joining Arsenal last season. In his debut season with the team, he scored 11 goals and had seven assists in 26 league appearances, helping lead the team to a runner-up finish behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

