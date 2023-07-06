Firearm Recovered After Person with a Gun Call to BPD in South Boston

From BPD News:

At about 2:09 AM, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) arrested Wayne Wallace, 44, of Weymouth on firearm-related charges.

Officers responded to the area of 345 Dorchester Street for a report of a person with a gun. Officers were provided a description of the suspect, and immediately observed a male suspect matching his description standing next to a backpack. Officers conducted a pat frisk of the suspect, and the backpack locating a firearm inside. The firearm was later determined to be a 357 Sturm Ruger with six rounds in the magazine.

Officers continued to search the backpack and located a BB gun, a plastic bag containing approximately 3 grams of an unknown powdery substance, and two more plastic bags containing unknown pills.

Wallace was placed under arrest and charged with; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Armed Assault with Intent to Rob, Possession of Class B and Class C. He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.