Missing Upstate woman found dead in North Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County woman was found dead in North Carolina on Thursday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday Molly Anne McKenzie, 53, was found dead near an abandoned building in Fletcher North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office had been searching for McKenzie since Wednesday, when she went missing on her way to Asheville.

According to the sheriff’s office, McKenzie, 53, was last seen around 11 a.m. leaving Charing Cross Road in Taylors.

The vehicle McKenzie was driving. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said she was reportedly going to a relative’s house in Asheville but never arrived.

The Fletcher Police Department will be conducting a death investigation, however the sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.