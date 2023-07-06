War hero who was York SC congressman’s right hand man, Robert Hopkins dies at 80

Robert Hopkins was not a member of the U.S. Congress , but in South Carolina for more than two decades, the Vietnam War combat hero was a main conduit between the government and the people congressional members served.

Hopkins, a York native and the top aide to former South Carolina 5th District congressman John Spratt , died Sunday, according to an obituary.

He was 80.

Spratt, a Democrat, represented South Carolina’s 5th District from 1982 to 2010. During most of those years, Hopkins was Spratt’s district administrator who ran the office, which provided constituent service.

The 5th District includes Rock Hill and all of York, Chester, and Lancaster counties, along with several others in the big district, which stretches from Gaffney to near Columbia.

Hopkins was often with Spratt at community events and political functions, but his main role was the go-to person for help on such important matters as getting passports processed or getting veterans’ benefits.

Hopkins for more than two decades handled many of the daily chores of a congressional office that exists to serve the public. And that was before there was an Internet to speed things along.

“Robert was a gentleman of the old school, where politics was a way to help the community he loved,” said John Kraljevich, York County Democratic Party chairman. “He cared for all people regardless of politics or party.”

Hopkins ran Spratt’s office until retiring in 2007.

Gary Simrill, a Rock Hill Republican and three-decades politician who recently retired from the S.C. House of Representatives as majority leader, said Hopkins was a real-life example of a man who served others.

“Robert was the epitome of devotion to country and community,” Simrill said. “Congressman Spratt and the citizens of the 5th District were indeed fortunate to have him as administrator for over two decades.”

Hopkins was awarded two Silver Stars and a Bronze Star for heroism in Vietnam.

Charlie McDow, who succeeded Hopkins at Spratt’s office when Hopkins retired, said Hopkins was a war hero and man of great character who helped people.

A memorial service for Hopkins was held Thursday at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill.