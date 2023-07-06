Man jailed after allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into Scotland County prison, deputies say

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Red Springs man was arrested after he allegedly tried to smuggle contraband into prison, deputies said in a news release.

Oral LaGrand Dial, 29, was arrested after he allegedly tried to smuggle narcotics and contraband into the Scotland County prison facility, deputies said. He was charged after an investigation found a “significant amount” of contraband.

Dial was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, providing a phone to an inmate, felony conspiracy, maintaining a controlled substance and providing tobacco to an inmate.

Deputies said Dial was booked into the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Thursday in the District Court of Scotland County.

