75+ happy hours in Chattanooga
20 days ago
It’s about time we talked about Nooga happy hours, folks . No matter if you’re grabbing a quick beer after work, on the hunt for some discounted bites, or just want to have a chill hangout while going easy on the wallet, we’ve got this round .
Here are 75+ places around town offering the best deals right now. (Hours listed are HH only).
🍻 Beer loversFive Wits Brewing Co. | Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | $2 lunch beer of any of Five Wits’ taproom beers.
Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. | Tuesdays + Wednesdays | $3 Bigneous and Tectallnic tallboys on Tuesdays + $3.50 pints on Wednesdays.
Pax Breu Ruim | Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. | 16 oz. pints are the price of 10 oz. tulips.
Oddstory Brewing Co. | Tuesdays | $2 off pints + $1 off 10 oz. pours.
Jack Brown’s | Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. | $1 off pints + domestic beers.
Chattanooga Brewing Co. | Tuesdays + Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., Thursdays, 3-10 p.m., Fridays | $1 off pints on Tuesdays + Wednesdays, $4 pints on Thursdays, and $1 pint of your choice with every growler fill on Fridays.
Cherry Street Brewing | Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. | $4 off any 16 oz. beer.
Tap House & Empyreal Brewing Co. | Dates and times vary | $1 off pints.
Parkway Pourhouse | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | Enjoy a $5 draft beer or $2.50 Natty draft.
Puckett’s Chattanooga | Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. | $2 off draft beers.
Tupelo Honey Café | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $3 Coors and Miller products + $5 select beers.
Il Primo | Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. | $4 draft beers.
Mayan Kitchen | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. |$3 Bud Light drafts + $3.50 imported draft beers.
Food Works | Daily, 4-7 p.m. | $1 off draft + domestic beers.
The Boathouse Rotisserie & Raw Bar | Daily, 2-6 p.m. | $1 off all beers.
Albatross Golf Sim & Bar | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $1 off draft beers + $3 select canned beers.
Rosecomb Bar | Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. | $2 off draft beers.
Wooden City | Daily, 4-5:30 p.m. | $2 off draft beer + $10 beer and a shot.
Pizza Bros | Monday-Thursday, 2-5 p.m. | $2 off draft beers + $2 Bros Brews pints.
State of Confusion | Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. | $3.50 draft beers.
Flying Squirrel | Daily, 5-7 p.m. | $2 off beer.
Matilda Midnight | Daily, 4-7 p.m. | $3 domestic beers + $5 specialty beers.
Community Pie | Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays + Sundays | Half-off margaritas on Tuesdays, half-off well drinks on Wednesdays, half-off sangria on Saturdays + half-off Bloody Marys on Sundays.
🍸 Keeping spirits upGate 11 Distillery | Monday-Wednesday + Friday, 3-6 p.m. | During “Lit Hour” try out $5 drink specials.
No Hard Feelings | Daily, 5-7 p.m. | Half-off tab.
The Big Chill | Daily, 4-8 p.m. | $5 double well drinks + $5 daiquiris.
TailGate Brewery | Thursdays, 7 p.m. | $6 frozen drinks.
Feed Table & Tavern | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $5 mules.
Mayan Kitchen | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $4 house margaritas + $10 seasonal blood orange margarita (during the summer months).
Puckett’s Chattanooga | Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. | $5 mules.
Wooden City | Daily, 4-5:30 p.m. | $10 draft old fashioned + $8 daiquiri and bottled vesper martini.
Tupelo Honey Café | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $5 select cocktails + spirits.
Il Primo | Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. | $4 well cocktails.
State of Confusion | Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. | $5 mojitos + margs.
Food Works | Daily, 4-7 p.m. | $1 off well mixed drinks + $8 specialty cocktails.
The Boathouse Rotisserie & Raw Bar | Daily, 2-6 p.m. | $2 off house cocktails.
Agave & Rye | Monday + Wednesday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $7.75 OG margaritas + $7.75 bourbon peach punch.
Frothy Monkey | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $2 off cocktails.
Albatross Golf Sim & Bar | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $5 draft cocktails.
Flying Squirrel | Daily, 5-7 p.m. | $2 off specialty cocktails + $5 well drinks.
Matilda Midnight | Daily, 4-7 p.m. | $7 rotating cocktail + $7 champagne cocktail.
🍔 Hungry for meal dealsEasy Bistro & Bar | Daily, 4-5 p.m. | Specialty oysters are buy one get one free.
The Boathouse Rotisserie & Raw Bar | Mondays + Wednesdays | Half-price oysters on Mondays + $12 catfish special on Wednesdays.
Chattanooga Brewing Co. | Tuesdays-Thursdays, Times vary | Half-price apps on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m., half-price wings on Wednesdays from 3-10 p.m. + $15 burger and beer on Thursdays.
TailGate Brewery | Monday + Wednesday | Fries are half-priced on Mondays + pizza is half-priced on Wednesdays (dine-in only).
Agave & Rye | Monday + Wednesday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $1 off all epic tacos + $4.75 chips and queso.
Two Ten Jack | Mondays, 5-9 p.m. | Maki Sake Mondays features $5 select rolls + house sake specials.
Naked River Brewing Co. | Fridays | $10 loaded fry baskets.
Cherry Street Brewing | Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Half-off cheese curds + pub dippers.
Puckett’s Chattanooga | Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. | Half-off apps.
Tupelo Honey Café | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $5 chicken and waffle minis + select snacks.
Clever Alehouse | Fridays + Saturdays, 12-6 p.m. | $14 Sammy + beer combo.
🍷 Off the vineFrothy Monkey | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $6 house wine.
Rosecomb Bar | Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. | Wine bottles are half off on Tuesdays only. Regular happy hour gets you $2 off wine by the glass.
Milk & Honey | Wednesday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | Half-price Citrus Sangria glasses + carafes.
Pax Breu Ruim | Wednesdays | Enjoy half-off sparkling wines.
Naked River Brewing Co. | Wednesdays | $5 house wine.
Oddstory Brewing Co. | Thursdays | $3 wine.
Wooden City | Daily, 4-5:30 p.m. | $7 house red or white wine + $8 sparkling rosé.
Feed Table & Tavern | Wednesdays | $3.50 glasses of house wines.
Puckett’s Chattanooga | Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. | $5 A. Marshall wine by the glass.
Il Primo | Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. | Half-price wine by the glass.
Food Works | Daily, 4-7 p.m. | $1 off wine by the glass.
The Boathouse Rotisserie & Raw Bar | Daily, 2-6 p.m. | $2 off wines by the glass.
Albatross Golf Sim & Bar | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $3 wines.
Pizza Bros (Southside + Eastridge) | Monday-Thursday, 2-5 p.m. | $2 off house wines.
State of Confusion | Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. | $1.50-$2 off house wines.
Flying Squirrel | Daily, 5-7 p.m. | $2 off wine + half-price wine on Tuesdays.
Matilda Midnight | Daily, 4-7 p.m. | $5 wine.
⚡ Terrific TuesdaysUnknown Caller | Tuesdays | $6 margs + Palomas, $8 spicy margs, and $2 off agave spirits.
Naked River Brewing Co. | Tuesdays | $8 cocktails + $10 taco trios.
Pax Breu Ruim | Tuesdays | Enjoy 20% off draft cocktails.
Parkway Pourhouse | Tuesdays | Enjoy $3 beef, chicken, pork, or redfish tacos + $5 house margaritas.
Feed Table & Tavern | Tuesdays | $4 pints + $12.50 bottles of house wine.
Food Works | Tuesdays, 4-9 p.m. | Ladies’ Night $6 drink menu + half-priced apps.
Hi-Fi Clyde’s | Tuesdays | $4 tacos + $5 margs.
🍹 Wild WednesdaysUnknown Caller | Wednesdays | The folks at Unknown pick two whiskey bottles to run deals on (one common and one allocated) with discounted pours ($4-$6) + old fashioned cocktails ($6-$10).
Parkway Pourhouse | Wednesdays | Enjoy half-price wings, $5 house whiskey, and $4 house wines.
Food Works | Wednesdays, 4-9 p.m. | $10 burger + beer.
Community Pie | Wednesdays | Half-price well drinks.
🫗 Thirsty ThursdaysParkway Pourhouse | Thursdays | Enjoy all-day happy hour prices + drink specials.
Naked River Brewing Co. | Thursdays | $2 off pitchers.
Clever Alehouse | Thursdays | $5 well drinks + $3 domestic tall boys.
🥃 Weekend WarriorsFood Works | Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. + Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | $4 mimosas + $5 Bloody Marys.
Shady’s Corner | Saturdays + Sundays | $20 mimosa + Bloody Mary pitchers.
💸 Biggest bargainsShady’s Corner | Daily | $5 boilermakers + well drinks. Bonus: The prize wheel starts spinning at 5 p.m. every hour until midnight with more deals.
The Spot | Daily, 4-6 p.m. | $1.50 PBR + $3.50 draft beers.
The Big Chill |Sunday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to close. | $1.50 light drafts on Sundays, $2 Corona on Mondays + Thursdays, $2 wine on Tuesdays, and $1.50 domestic beers on Wednesdays.
Mexiville | Daily, 2-8 p.m. | House margarita and draft beers are $2.95.
Clever Alehouse | Tuesdays | $2 street tacos + lil buddies.
Agave & Rye | Monday + Wednesday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $2.50 domestic cans.
Frothy Monkey | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | Two-for-one beer.
☕ Happy hour, but make it coffeeMean Mug Coffeehouse | Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. | $1 off coffee, espresso drinks, and hot tea.
⏰ Powering past the hourBela Lisboa | Daily, 3-6 p.m. | Two-for-one beer, wine by the glass, house liquor, and sangria.
Clever Alehouse | All day Sunday-Monday, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 12-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday | $5 well drinks + house wine, $3 Fox Lagers, and $2 off quick bites.
Tremont Tavern | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $1 off drafts, domestic cans, and bottles + $3 basic domestic drafts, cans, and bottles. Bonus: check out the daily specialty beer discounts and mystery beers for $4.
Hello Monty | Wednesday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. + Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Enjoy “Monty Hour” in the restaurant or on the patio with $4 Dynamo beers, $7 draft cocktails, half-priced bottles of wine, $15 cocktail carafes, and discounted flatbread + Brussels sprouts.
🤝 Happy hours that give backFrothy Monkey | Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. | $3 of any UKR Mule sold will be donated to World Central Kitchen to support their #chefsforukraine initiative.
Oddstory Brewing Co. | Third Saturday of the month, 4-7 p.m. | $1 from every flagship beer sold during “Yappy Hour” will be donated to the Chattanooga Humane Educational Society.
Know of another sweet Happy Hour deal? Send it our way and we’ll make sure to add it to our list.
