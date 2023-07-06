Mindy Kaling Chasing Her Kids Around With a Sparkler Is a Peak Mom Mood



Let’s be honest: What mom hasn’t wanted to chase their kids around with fire every now and then? Of course, we wouldn’t actually want to hurt our little ones (duh!), but it does sound fun to flip the script on them, right? Mindy Kaling spent her Fourth of July doing just that — in a totally safe way, of course! — and it’s a peak mom mood.

Kylie Jenner's Son Aire Is a Tiny Fashion King in New Rare Photo



“❤️🤍💙,” the Velma star simply captioned a cute video on Instagram set to “America The Beautiful” by Ray Charles. In it, she’s playfully dancing with a sparkler before she chases her daughter Katherine “Kit,” 5, around the backyard. The little girl dodges her mom’s sparkler by hiding behind a playset, so Kaling pivots.



Her son Spencer, 2, comes out riding a tricycle, and she pretends to chase him before the video cuts out. It’s so cute!



Parents understood the light-hearted video — she wasn’t really trying to set her kids on fire, OK? One person commented, “This is joy ❤️.”



Another wrote, “Wonderful moments in the life of a child. 💙❤️🇺🇸”



“I can tell that you enjoyed the 4th of July,” someone else said.



Last month, The Office alum opened up about how her kids are “the best gift” for her.

Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim



“Look I know I’m clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys,” she wrote on Instagram . “I was never a ‘kid’ person. When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate.”



Kaling went on, “Now I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys.”



The entertainment multi-hyphenate concluded that she just wanted to “acknowledge that I am happy.” “Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now.”

Before you go, check out how these celebrity parents celebrate AAPI heritage and culture with their kids.

