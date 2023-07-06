Veterans can file for new benefits at July 14 family fun day

A new Veterans Affairs family fun day is organized around a serious tent pole: Getting 150 or more veterans to file claims for new federal benefits.

The Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Veteran Benefits Administration hope the July 14 event will bring the additional resources available through the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act to service members, veterans, their families, caregivers and surviving spouses.

The PACT Act was signed into law Aug. 10, 2022 and expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

There’s a reason why the VA wants veterans to sign up now: Under the PACT Act, if someone files a claim before Aug. 10, 2023, they will be back-paid to Aug. 10, 2022.

“But if they apply after, they’ll only get back-paid to the date they apply, so it’s a nice little caveat if they do it before Aug. 10 of this year,” said Valerie Harwood, public affairs officer for the Wilmington VA Medical Center . “So the fair is to show appreciation to families and support for veterans, but also to recognize and help the veterans get these claims done before Aug. 9 so they can get back-pay for a whole year.”

The new law will:

Expand and extend eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras.

Add more than 20 presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures.

Add more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.

Require a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA healthcare.

Help the agency improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures.

“If you’re a Vietnam veteran, you no longer have to be boots-on-the-ground in Vietnam to have a claim of being exposed to herbicides or Agent Orange,” said Harwood. “If you were stationed in one of the pre-approved locations such as Guam, because they stored it there, or even if you were in the airspace and not on the ground, you could get approved for benefits.”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carousel Park and Equestrian Center , 3700 Limestone Road in Wilmington.

Admission is free. Families can enjoy hay wagon rides, face paintings, caricature drawings, horse stall tours, the Clydesdale Exhibit, water ice, a food truck and more.

READ: Wilmington police to hand out wheel locks for Kias, Hyundais

Veteran-targeted activities include a PACT Act briefing, claims clinic, homeless and veterans justice outreach, whole health, women’s health, patient advocacy, enrollment, nutrition and other services and resources.

“The VA’s goal is to provide the best quality healthcare to our veterans and to support the veterans, families, spouses and caregivers,” Harwood said. “We want them to be able to come to our veteran family fun day and claims clinic and enjoy the day with their family but also take advantage of VA resources that are there.”

The clinic will have four claims specialists on hand.

“They actually have a couple of horse stalls they’re cleaning out, so it’s a pretty neat set up,” she said.

There will be a short town hall at 11:15 a.m. explaining the PACT Act and changes to benefits under the law.

“We just want to make it a nice relaxing day for them and their families,” Harwood said, “and also make sure they take advantage of the services.”