Child Pornography Charges Filed Against Spring Township Employee

Kenneth McCardell III, 36, of Lancaster, is also charged with criminal use of a communications facility, judicial filings show.

"The Township has been advised that its employee (...) has been charged with serious criminal offenses by the Manheim Police Department," said Township Manager John Groller in a statement.

McCardell has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, Groller said.

"Beyond the statement above, the Township of Spring has no further comment on this matter at this time."

Court records show McCardell was arraigned early on Thursday, July 6 where bail was set at $10,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 17.

