Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Queen City News
Corrections officers allegedly tried to smuggle drugs, phones, AirPods into Columbia prison
By Sophie Brams,
20 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Two corrections officers were fired after allegedly attempting to smuggle narcotics, tobacco, cell phones, AirPods, and more into a South Carolina prison where they worked, according to reports.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said Alexis Simone Tucker, 27, and Jorge L. Romero Navarro, 46 were arrested on several charges after trying to bring contraband into Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.
According to SCDC, Tucker on July 1 brought several packages of contraband into the prison concealed in a clear work bag with the help of Navarro. The packages contained the following items:
3,249 grams of marijuana
1,485 grams of tobacco
982 cigar wraps
605 grams of meth
217 grams of cocaine
27 cell phones
17 lighters
10 USB chargers
5 iPhone headphones
2 digital scales
2 game controllers
2 AirPods
1 set of headphones
1 iPhone charger
The contraband amounted to roughly $2.5 million in prison value, SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.
Tucker is charged with trafficking methamphetamines, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to prisoners, misconduct in office, and drug conspiracy.
Navarro is charged with misconduct in office and drug conspiracy.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0