Corrections officers allegedly tried to smuggle drugs, phones, AirPods into Columbia prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Two corrections officers were fired after allegedly attempting to smuggle narcotics, tobacco, cell phones, AirPods, and more into a South Carolina prison where they worked, according to reports.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said Alexis Simone Tucker, 27, and Jorge L. Romero Navarro, 46 were arrested on several charges after trying to bring contraband into Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.

According to SCDC, Tucker on July 1 brought several packages of contraband into the prison concealed in a clear work bag with the help of Navarro. The packages contained the following items:

3,249 grams of marijuana

1,485 grams of tobacco

982 cigar wraps

605 grams of meth

217 grams of cocaine

27 cell phones

17 lighters

10 USB chargers

5 iPhone headphones

2 digital scales

2 game controllers

2 AirPods

1 set of headphones

1 iPhone charger

Credit: SCDC

The contraband amounted to roughly $2.5 million in prison value, SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.

Tucker is charged with trafficking methamphetamines, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to prisoners, misconduct in office, and drug conspiracy.

Navarro is charged with misconduct in office and drug conspiracy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.