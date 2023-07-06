Jackson homicide suspect spotted in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Deputies said a Jackson homicide suspect was recently spotted in Leake County.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Brandon Pugh was seen in the area of the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility. They believe he brandished a firearm Thursday morning.

Pugh is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Jackson police said Pugh is wanted for aggravated assault, murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened on May 28, 2023, on McDowell Road near Interstate 55 South.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

