Kids craft with Twin Cities artist at mobile art studio

With the assistance of a visiting Twin Cities textile artist and fashion designer, sPARK Creativity Mobile Arts Studio brought arts education out of the classroom and into kids’ neighborhoods.

The St. Peter Community Education program, which focuses on bringing arts education to children of lower income and minority backgrounds, offered local kids the rare opportunity to work alongside professional artist Alexandra Beaumont.

Originally hailing from South Carolina, born to a Jamaican father and American mother, Beaumont grew up attending South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, where she specialized in dance and the visual arts. She pursued her passion for the fabrics, studying fashion design at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York and working as menswear.

Today, Beaumont is textile artist in Minneapolis. Her first solo exhibition, “Version,” opened at Ridgewater College in the fall of 2022 and featured cotton muslin and ironwork pieces inspired by her Jamaican heritage.

On June 29 and June 30, Beaumont ant the sPARKS Creativity Mobile Art Studio visited families at Gorman Park, Marway, Park Row, Summit Park and Green Valley to help kids create garlands made with construction paper, ribbons, adhesive gems and transparent gels.

“It’s a nice reprieve from the studio and academically-oriented art making that can get a little bit belabored and maybe too introspective, whereas the kids take the materials and run free with them,” said Beaumont. “It’s a good reminder of what art’s supposed to be about ultimately — a more pure form of expression and play.”

The designs created with the collage of materials will be strung up on a large garland to be displayed in the St. Peter Library. The “parade of shapes,” is inspired by Beaumont’s own work “Dancing with Friends,” which features colorful figures of people dancing on hanging silk cloths to capture the kinetic energy of a parade.

“I love parades. It’s a big inspiration for my work, so I think of these as like a parade of shapes and it’s just fun collaging free-form,” said Beaumont. “It’s movement too. How would this little blob roll down the street? This is what I think about.”

This is the mobile art studio’s third year of bringing accessible art programming to St. Peter’s youth. sPARK Creativity instructor April Malphurs noted that the program’s goal of engaging underserved demographics in St. Peter was succeeding.

“We felt like we’re really on mission because [last year] 60% of the kids were BIPOC,” said Malphurs. “Our mission is to bring it to BIPOC and low income families that are not always active in Community Ed.”

Since last year, the program has expanded its reach, visiting more neighborhoods and partnering with the St. Peter Islamic Center’s Hikmah program. With a new round of funding from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, sPARK Creativity won’t just be limited to the summer months. For the first time, the program will be available as after school arts education.

The program has also recruited bilingual Hispanic artist Echocce Mendoza to serve as an assistant instructor and help connect Spanish-speaking families with the mobile arts studio.

“I’ve been able to be a resource for the Spanish-speaking community,” said Mendoza. “Sometimes parents and children feel intimidated because their first language is Spanish and so to come to a classroom, I could see them open up.”

sPARK Creativity has been operating Thursdays and Fridays throughout the month of June and will return in August. Future lessons include activities like weaving and making sculptures out of cardboard boxes.